Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.44% of Viasat worth $47,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at $116,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSAT. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,204.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Viasat’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

