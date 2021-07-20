Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth $82,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $496.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.59.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

