Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 1,665,541.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 199,865 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 182.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,924,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404,862 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,893 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 2,252.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,105,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,357 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 808.6% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 4,872.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,746,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $744.31 million, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.43.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

