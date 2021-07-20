Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 14.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,139 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

