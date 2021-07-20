Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

