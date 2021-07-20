Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.08. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $104.30 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

