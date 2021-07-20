Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 37,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

