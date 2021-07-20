UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,372 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,115 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in At Home Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other At Home Group news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $70,057.20. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,888. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The company’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

HOME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

