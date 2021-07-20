UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,310 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Employers worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Employers by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.21. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. Employers’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.