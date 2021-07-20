Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after buying an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 393.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.85. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

