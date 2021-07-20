SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,433 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -174.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $50,287.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,857.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,147. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

