GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,314 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of GoPro worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GoPro by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in GoPro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -92.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,493.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,197 shares of company stock worth $7,597,487 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.