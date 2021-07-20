Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Anglo American alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NGLOY stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Anglo American has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anglo American (NGLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.