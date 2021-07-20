Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Short Interest Up 20.4% in June

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 687,600 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 571,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.39. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.