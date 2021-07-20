Credit Suisse AG Sells 24,551 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,551 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

SHYF stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

SHYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,558. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.