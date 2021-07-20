SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,457 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of SilverCrest Metals worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2,139.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

