Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,797 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,797 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Steelcase by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.43. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

In related news, VP Guillaume M. Alvarez sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $187,750.00. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $335,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCS. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

