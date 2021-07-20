Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,685 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Theravance Biopharma worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBPH. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.