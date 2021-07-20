Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 79.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,611 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 42.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of ABR opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.