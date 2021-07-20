Credit Suisse AG Has $1.01 Million Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,909 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,322,000 after buying an additional 641,756 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,931,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after buying an additional 521,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,689,000 after buying an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,412,000 after buying an additional 232,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,742 shares of company stock worth $2,668,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

