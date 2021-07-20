Credit Suisse AG Has $1.03 Million Stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of CryoLife worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $170,887.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,818. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CRY opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.78 million, a P/E ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 1.56.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CryoLife in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CryoLife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

