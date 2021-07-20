TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 262.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,058 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,188,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 185,309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 500.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,164,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 970,228 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 817,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,752,164 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXMD opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.18. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

