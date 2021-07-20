Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,606 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of BlueLinx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 16,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $712,118.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,942.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $354.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.82. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $70.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.45.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

