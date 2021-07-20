Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Insider Sells $620,200.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $620,200.00.

ATH stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.07. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 107.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Athene by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,080 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $2,326,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATH. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.