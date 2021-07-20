Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Insider Sells $620,200.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $620,200.00.
ATH stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.07. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.68.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATH. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
