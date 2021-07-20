Barclays PLC Has $448,000 Holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global Water Resources worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 22.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 56.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 53.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $390.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.57. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 322.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,855,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,437,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,848,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,669,018.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,483 shares of company stock worth $203,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

