Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 160.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities upped their price objective on Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

