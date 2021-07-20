Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 10.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BTI stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.