Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $56.70 on Monday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

In other news, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

