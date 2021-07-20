Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,458 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vapotherm by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

NYSE VAPO opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $564.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of -1.61.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Vapotherm news, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 17,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $421,888.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 94,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 122,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,042. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.