Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 219,611 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 219,611 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,736. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NWBI opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

