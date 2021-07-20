Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Sells $82,316.52 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Alesia Lee Pinney sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $82,316.52.

Alesia Lee Pinney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $149.75 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.08.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 335.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

