Beth A. Bowman Sells 2,231 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $59,121.50.

Teradyne stock opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

