Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Sells $44,088.00 in Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00.

ICHR stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ichor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Ichor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ichor by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

