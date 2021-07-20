Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Insider Sells $34,478.10 in Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $34,478.10.

Blair Graeme Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 7,492 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $71,099.08.

Shares of CODA opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 27.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

