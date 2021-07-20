Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 748,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,952 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 131.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTX opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79. Aptinyx Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

