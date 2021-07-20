Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.81% of Evolving Systems worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

EVOL opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $26.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 1.21. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 0.91%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Evolving Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Evolving Systems Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.