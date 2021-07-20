HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of HCI Group worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in HCI Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in HCI Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $813.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

