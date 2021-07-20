Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,199 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 61,568 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 190,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 430.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 201,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 163,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $790.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.71 and a beta of 2.72.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 492,186 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,023 shares of company stock worth $3,734,938. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.