Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,089 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Weibo were worth $45,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Weibo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

