555 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 105,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after buying an additional 28,591 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,672,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at $165,722.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,785 shares of company stock valued at $15,707,464 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Novavax stock opened at $210.51 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.28.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Novavax Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
