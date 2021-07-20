555 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 105,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after buying an additional 28,591 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,672,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at $165,722.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,785 shares of company stock valued at $15,707,464 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Novavax stock opened at $210.51 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

