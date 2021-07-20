1,846 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,846 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $5,650,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.