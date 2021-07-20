ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 664,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,907 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $44,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,154,000 after purchasing an additional 364,987 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 958,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 54,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 172,739 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE:ALE opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

