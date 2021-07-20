HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HMN Financial were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HMN Financial by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HMNF opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $102.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.04.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter.

HMN Financial Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

