Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.37 Million Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,728,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,810.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 318,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 307,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,528,000 after purchasing an additional 274,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

