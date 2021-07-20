Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Impinj were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $1,878,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $61,689.09. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,778 shares of company stock valued at $639,131 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.01. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

