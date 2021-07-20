CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,577,450.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total transaction of $1,577,450.00.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00.

CRWD opened at $250.40 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $269.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

