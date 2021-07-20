Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Stantec worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Stantec by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,254,000 after purchasing an additional 552,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Stantec by 758.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,753,000 after buying an additional 1,130,475 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,977,000 after buying an additional 346,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 407.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after acquiring an additional 917,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

NYSE:STN opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1346 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.46%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

