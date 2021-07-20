Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 413 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 24.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLP shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $602.26 million, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

