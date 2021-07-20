Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of i3 Verticals worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

In other news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $974.33 million, a P/E ratio of -144.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.