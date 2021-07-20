Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 16,051 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 234.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 631.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after buying an additional 1,916,086 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $20,811,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 774.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after buying an additional 349,355 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $9,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,675,954.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 583,079 shares in the company, valued at $32,757,378.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,651,062 shares of company stock worth $129,971,069. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.